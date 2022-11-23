Mark Steven Wahlert, 41, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Mosaic Hospital. He was born June 10, 1981, in St. Joseph, son of Anita and John Wahlert. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1999, and Northwest Missouri State University with a Bachelors of Science in business and accounting in 2003. He worked at the Online Tax Service as a Tax Preparer.
Mark's kids were his world; he enjoyed doing yard work with them as well as watching and coaching them in their sporting activities. He was a Christian.
Mark was preceded in death by his mother, Anita Winn; maternal grandparents, Mike and Inge Bolonyi; paternal grandfather, Lowell Wahlert; and uncles Ronnie and Rod Wahlert.
Survivors include; three children: Syrus, Gwen, and Walter Wahlert; father, John (Sheila) Wahlert, St. Joseph; sisters, Kristan (Chris) Wahlert, Ashville, North Carolina, and Brooke Kissel; brother, Derek (Lauren) Thompson; former wife and mother of the children, Jill Wahlert; paternal grandmother, Anna Dell Wahlert; and maternal grandmother, Ona Mae Hartman; as well as several, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home, memorial services following at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Valley Food Kitchen.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
