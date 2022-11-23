Mark Steven Wahlert, 41, of St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Mosaic Hospital. He was born June 10, 1981, in St. Joseph, son of Anita and John Wahlert. He graduated from Benton High School class of 1999, and Northwest Missouri State University with a Bachelors of Science in business and accounting in 2003. He worked at the Online Tax Service as a Tax Preparer.

Mark's kids were his world; he enjoyed doing yard work with them as well as watching and coaching them in their sporting activities. He was a Christian.

