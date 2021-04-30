Evelyn Janis (George) Wahlert, 92, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Friday, May 1st, 2020.

Evelyn was born July 11, 1927, to late Peter and Martha (Uhrick) George, in Ft. Morgan, Colorado.

After graduating from Hillrose High School, in Hillrose, Colorado, Evelyn married Harvey Lyle Wahlert, December 5, 1946, in Ft. Morgan. Lyle also preceded Evelyn in death, August 1, 1994. They lived in Hillrose, Colorado operating a family farm for a number of years. Lyle and Evelyn Wahlert moved to St. Joseph in 1958.

Church work was an important part of Evelyn's life with Lyle in the Community of Christ Church. Serving in several roles: Pastoring (Lay pastoring) many congregations with Lyle, Elder, Sunday School Teacher, Women's Leader, Mission Center bookkeeper, and congregational bookkeeper.

Evelyn was an excellent seamstress, sewing clothes for her children, friends and relatives. She crocheted many afghans and enjoyed quilting. She finished her last quilt at age 92, but continued crocheting as long as she was able.

Evelyn wrote a memoir that will be cherished by her family. She was able to relate events and historical happenings that will be valued for generations. Evelyn possessed a great love for her family and provided the example of respect and living with grace. With the comfort of her presence now gone, her grace and spirit will enduringly abide with us.

Evelyn is also preceded in death by: her parents; husband; son-in-law, Clyde Strine; grandson, Elliott Wahlert and Vince Garcia.

She is survived by: all seven of her children, Lorraine Strine, Lenard (Marilyn) Wahlert, Lee Wahlert (David Machado), Lavonne Wahlert, Lucille Wahlert (Shannon Gilliland) , Lisa (Mark) Twombly, Loren (Ann Marie) Wahlert; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; a brother, James George; and a sister, Donna Mull.

Celebration of Life services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Community of Christ Church Abundant Life Center, James Wilson and Lynn Wilson officiating.

The immediate family will attend the simultaneous Inurnment of both Evelyn and Lyle Wahlert at Monrovia Cemetery, Monrovia, Kansas.

Evelyn's family would like to express deep gratitude to Freudenthal Hospice and Dr. Susan Vega for their care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Abundant Life Center, 5130 Faraon Street, St. Joseph, MO 64506.

