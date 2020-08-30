OREGON, Mo. - Lydia Elaine Wagner, 73, Oregon, went to be with Jesus Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

Lydia, youngest of eight children, was born on Sept. 10, 1946, on the family farm north of Fortescue, Missouri, to Emil and Naomi Blanche (Goin) Young.

Lydia graduated from Craig High School in 1964, and attended a business university in St. Joseph.

She found comfort in her cats and great joy in her grandchildren, whom affectionately called her "Mimi".

Lydia loved to find deals and to make something creative out of her finds and enjoyed local garage sales. She had a talent like no other and was one creative lady.

She loved to cook, go fishing, and entertain family and friends. Lydia was the life of the party.

Lydia helped so many people in this world and had a heart of gold. No matter who you were, you could always talk with Lydia about anything. She would listen to anyone and everyone about their life. Everyone will miss her and she has touched so many lives.

Lydia was our angel on earth! We loved her and will miss her dearly.

Lydia was preceded in death by: her parents, Emil and Naomi Blanche (Goin) Young; two infant siblings; sister, Phyllis Joan Morris; brothers, William Leroy Young and Cecil Allen Young; brother-in-law, Don Morris.

Survivors include: children: Matt Wagner (Melissa), St. Joseph, Amy Wagner (Randy Lee), Houston, Texas, Michael Wagner (Audrey), Mansfield, Texas; grandchildren: Trystyn "Bobo" Wagner, Tyley "Tyty" Wagner, Katy, Texas, Payton Wagner, Stephenville, Texas; great-grandson, Phoenix Wagner, Katy; brothers, Kenneth Duane Young (Elaine), Charlotte, North Carolina, Melvin Glenn Young, Blue Springs, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Jeanie Young, Mound City, Missouri, Barbara Young, Fairfax, Missouri; several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will take place with a Celebration of Life to be scheduled at a later date, due to the Covid restrictions.

Due to Lydia's loss of vision, a memorial fund has been established for Glaucoma Research. The memorial donations may be made to the family care of: The Wagner Family, 23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., H120-170, Katy, TX 77494.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.