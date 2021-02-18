Wagner Coleman, Jo 1946-2021 Gladstone, Mo.

GLADSTONE, Mo. - Jo Wagner Coleman, age 74, of Gladstone, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home with her family on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer.

A memorial service will be held in Jo's honor on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at 11 a.m., with a visitation starting at 10 a.m., at the McGilley Antioch Chapel, 3325 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64119.

Jo was born in Maryville, Missouri, to James and Eva (Mildward) Wagner on Oct. 6, 1946. She graduated from Maryville High School. Following high school, Jo graduated from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, with a Bachelors in Education. While in college, Jo married Neal Moles. They were later divorced. From this marriage, Jo and Neal had two daughters, Andrea and Adrienne. Jo later married Joseph Coleman whom survives of the home.

Jo taught art classes at the Pleasant Hill High School for a few years. She later worked and retired from American Century of Kansas City, Missouri. She was involved in numerous organizations throughout her life, including Jaycees, Kansas City Advertising Club, and MO Business Women where she was their State Executive Administrator.

Jo was preceded in death by her mother, Eva (Mildward) Wagner; niece, Paula Beason; brothers-in- law, Tom Christain and Fred Poppa; great-niece, Elizabeth Poppa; stepson, Byron Coleman; as well as other relatives, friends and acquaintances.

Along with her husband of 43 years, Jo is survived by daughters, Andrea Moles, Lakeland, Florida, Adrienne (Craig) Morfeld, Liberty, Missouri, and step-daughter, LaRae Coleman, Florida. Also surviving Jo are her three sisters, Betty Beason (Paul), Pleasant Hill, Missouri, Ruth Christain, Raytown, Missouri, and Rita Poppa, Maryville, and several nieces and nephews. Grandchildren include Justin Wyrick, Kansas, Mallory and Blake Pinson, Kansas City, Missouri, and Chance Dawes, Springfield, Missouri.

Memorials of your choice in the areas of research including metastatic breast cancer and colon cancer would be of special interest to Jo. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.