Waggoner, Howard E. 1955-2021 Forest City, Mo.

Howard E. Waggoner
1955 - 2021
FOREST CITY, Mo. - Howard E. "Sonny" Waggoner, 66, of Forest City, Missouri, passed away at the Fairfax, Missouri, hospital on April 4, 2021.
Sonny was born at the family home in Forest City on March 18, 1955. He lived in Forest City all of his life and attended Forest City High School. Sonny was a member of the Forest City Christian Church.
On May 11, 1972, Sonny entered the U.S. Army. He spent a year in Germany and then finished his service at Fort Riley, Kan. Sonny was honorably discharged on May 2, 1975.
Sonny drove a truck for several truck lines. In 2008, he married Martha Taylor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Waggoner; and his sister, Susan Waggoner.
Survivors include his wife, Martha; his mother, Jerry Ann of Oregon; brothers, David Waggoner of Oregon and Robert (Mary) Waggoner of Helena, Missouri; Martha's children, Elizabeth Chaney, Tiffany Chaney, Calvin Chaney, and Demetrick Chaney, all of St. Joseph, Kevin (Katie) Chaney and David "Bub" (Hunter) Chaney; nephews, Rob (Kristi) Waggoner of Oregon, Lonnie Waggoner of Trenton, Missouri, David (Lacy) Waggoner of Oregon, and Josh Waggoner of Kansas City, Missouri; nieces, Rachel (Ray) Trader of Savannah, Missouri, and Sharon Waggoner, St. Joseph; nine grandchildren; nine great nephews; and three great nieces.
Services: Monday, 11 a.m., Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, Missouri, Family visitation one hour prior to the service. Inurnment with military honors: Forest City Union Cemetery.
Memorials: Forest City Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
