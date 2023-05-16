Wade, Jackie D. 1940-2023 Platte City, Mo.

PLATTE CITY, Mo. - Jackie Dean "Jack" Wade, 82, of Platte City, Missouri, passed away at St. Luke's Hospice House, in Kansas City, Missouri. Jack was born in 1940 to Harry Virgil and Dorothy Fern (Edwards) Wade, in Smithville, Missouri.
Jack served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He later worked at TWA for 33 years as an electrician and aircraft mechanic. Jack was also very involved as a leader with the Boy Scouts for over 35 years, serving as Sachem in the Tribe of the Mic-O-Say; and served on staff at Philmont and H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation at Osceola, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepfather, Grant Long; and his brother, Ronald Wade.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Cannon Wade; his son, Jeffrey Wade; his uncle, Bill Edwards; his nephew, Todd Wade; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eva and Jim U'Ren, and Randy and Judy Cannon; and numerous cousins.
Jack was a very respected and kind man and would help anyone in any way he could. He was an avid reader who enjoyed science fiction and Louis L'Amour novels.
A visitation is planned for Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 10 a.m. followed by an 11 a.m. funeral service at the First Christian Church of Platte City. Interment with military honors will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Weston, Missouri.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Christian Church of Platte City or St. Luke's Hospice House.
Arrangements by: Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City. Phone 816-858-2129. www.rollinsfuneralhome.net As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
