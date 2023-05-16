Wade, Jackie D. 1940-2023 Platte City, Mo.

PLATTE CITY, Mo. - Jackie Dean "Jack" Wade, 82, of Platte City, Missouri, passed away at St. Luke's Hospice House, in Kansas City, Missouri. Jack was born in 1940 to Harry Virgil and Dorothy Fern (Edwards) Wade, in Smithville, Missouri.

Jack served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He later worked at TWA for 33 years as an electrician and aircraft mechanic. Jack was also very involved as a leader with the Boy Scouts for over 35 years, serving as Sachem in the Tribe of the Mic-O-Say; and served on staff at Philmont and H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation at Osceola, Missouri.

