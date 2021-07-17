W. Marie Simpson 1948-2021 Polo, Mo.

POLO, Mo. - W. Marie Simpson - age 72 of Polo, Missouri, and formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Friday morning, July 2, 2021, at Cameron Regional Medical Center in Cameron, Missouri. Marie was born on Oct. 20, 1948, the daughter of Willard and Helen (Wilson) Wells in St. Joseph. On July 31, 1982, she was united in marriage to Ray Simpson. Marie held several jobs over the years to pay the bills, but the most important was that of homemaker and caretaker. She collected Mickey Mouse, Indian and Western collectibles. Marie enjoyed reading Louis L'Amour books and watching Gunsmoke. She also enjoyed flowers, gardening, and country music. Marie was a "straight shooter" and always told it like it was. Marie was not only a caregiver for her own children, but for the neighborhood children and she helped raise her brothers and sisters. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, TJ Wells, Johnny Wells, Harry Mitchell and Richard Wells.
Survivors include her husband, Ray of the home; children, Karen (Ray) Steltenpohl of St. Joseph, Melody Jo (Dan) Morton of St. Joseph, Tony (Shelley) Woolard of St. Joseph, Jackie (Brian) Yandell of Plattsburg, Missouri; sister, Marilyn Andersen of St. Joseph; sister, Ginny (Gerry) Simmons of Phoenix, Arizona; sister, Wilma (Fred) Fleck of Minnesota; brother, Kenny (Michelle) Wells of Forsyth, Missouri; stepchildren, Ranae Smith of Canyon City, Colorado, Ramon Simpson of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Robert Simpson of Colorado; 15 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and two on the way; several nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members and best friend, Elonka "Bunny" Carter.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Noyes Home for Children or the favorite animal shelter of your choice in care of the funeral home. Funeral services were held July 7, 2021, at Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo. Burial at a later date at Zimmerman Cemetery south of Polo.
Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Family Funeral Home in Polo. (660) 354-2214.
Online guestbook at www.stithfamilyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
