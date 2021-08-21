Vosse, Annette A. 1939-2021 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Annette A. Vosse, 81, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Aug. 18, 2021, after a brief stay at Pine View Manor in Stanberry, Missouri.
Annette Alberta Vosse was born Nov. 11, 1939, in St. Louis County, Missouri, to Louis W. and Dolores (Schmidt) Vosse. She has resided at the TLC Care Center in Albany for several years and enjoyed working at the Opportunity Workshop in Stanberry until her retirement. She was well known for her sense of humor and joy for life. She enjoyed listening to country music, watching movies, going to the fair and out to eat.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, Louis R. Vosse.
Survivors include siblings Donald (Mary Jane) Vosse, Edward Vosse, David (Barb) Vosse, Shirley (Stanley) Behrman, Carol Vosse, Milton (JoAnn) Vosse, Debbie (Steven) Frasca, John Vosse, and Brian (Jesse) Vosse; several nieces, nephews, and cousins, as well as many special friends and caregivers she met along the way.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial to follow in Grandview Cemetery, Albany, Missouri.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Grandview Cemetery in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.