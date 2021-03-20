Robert Carrol Voltmer, 72, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

He joined his parents, Norbert Carrol and Lucille Voltmer-Hinchey, in their heavenly home.

He was born on Aug. 6, 1948, in Falls City, Nebraska.

Carrol loved his family, always looking forward to holidays and get-togethers.

He enjoyed bowling, feeding the birds and caring for his flowers. His biggest enjoyment came from helping his mother care for their home.

He is survived by his siblings: Annette (John) Thornton, Glenn (Patty) Voltmer, Fred (Debbie) Voltmer and Patrick (Tammy) Hinchey. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and great- nieces and nephews.

Carrol will be brought to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monday, March 22, where family will receive visitors from 12 to 1 p.m.

Services to begin at 1 p.m.

Interment at IOOF Cemetery in Craig, Missouri, immediately after the service.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.