Robert Carrol Voltmer, 72, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
He joined his parents, Norbert Carrol and Lucille Voltmer-Hinchey, in their heavenly home.
He was born on Aug. 6, 1948, in Falls City, Nebraska.
Carrol loved his family, always looking forward to holidays and get-togethers.
He enjoyed bowling, feeding the birds and caring for his flowers. His biggest enjoyment came from helping his mother care for their home.
He is survived by his siblings: Annette (John) Thornton, Glenn (Patty) Voltmer, Fred (Debbie) Voltmer and Patrick (Tammy) Hinchey. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and great- nieces and nephews.
Carrol will be brought to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monday, March 22, where family will receive visitors from 12 to 1 p.m.
Services to begin at 1 p.m.
Interment at IOOF Cemetery in Craig, Missouri, immediately after the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
