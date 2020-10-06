BURLINGTON JUNCTION, Mo. - Michael W. Voltmer, 49, formerly of Craig, Missouri, passed away Oct. 4, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

A United States Air Force veteran, Michael was currently working security at Rosecran's Memorial Airport in St. Joseph.

Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 1413 Nebraska Street, Mound City, Missouri. The family will greet friends from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service. Social distancing and masks are encouraged for those attending the visitation and service. Interment with military honors at Craig I.O.O. F. Cemetery, Craig, Missouri. Memorials may be directed to the Voltmer family.

