Glenn D. Voltmer, 68, of St. Joseph, died Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Glenn was born March 6, 1954, to Norbert C. and Lucille (Rebel) Voltmer.Survivors include his wife, Patty; daughter, Leah Swindler; brothers, Fred Voltmer (Debbie), Pat Hinchey (Tammy); sister, Annette (John) Thornton; nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Carrol Voltmer.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
