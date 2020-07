KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Gordon W. Vojta, 70, Kansas City, Missouri, died June 15, 2020.

He was born November 14, 1949.

Mr. Vojta was a 1968 graduate of Benton High School and active in the Boy Scouts of America as a youth.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Annabelle Vojta.

Private Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery.