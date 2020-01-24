Vogel, Luetta F. 1925-2020

PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Luetta Florence (Gantz) Vogel, 94, Pattonsburg, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020 at her home.

She is survived by: her children: Ronetta Burton, Ricky Vogel and David Mabe; three grandchildren: Brandy (Cody Hobbs), Caitlin (Casey Schmitz) and Kendra (Seth Alkire); and four great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by: two nephews, Randy (Robin) Vogel and Roger (Yilma) Vogel; many other relatives; and close friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, Missouri.

Burial will follow in Coffey Cemetery, Coffey, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the funeral home, where friends may call after 8 a.m. Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Coffey Cemetery, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.