Doris (Akes) Violett, 87, of St. Joseph, died Aug. 21, 2021.
Doris was born Oct. 8, 1933, in Rosendale, Missouri, to James and Nina (West) Akes.
She married Grover Violett on April 26, 1952. Grover passed away on April 1, 2019. She was also preceded by her parents, and her brothers and sisters.
Doris is survived by her children, Rod Violett, Rhonda (Gary) Smith, Bruce Violett; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Violett has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
There will be no services at this time. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
