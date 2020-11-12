MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Betty B. Vinson, age 89, was born July 21, 1931, in Maysville, Missouri, the daughter of Thomas Guy and Sylvia May (Brissey) Leonard and passed away Nov. 10, 2020.

Betty was a graduate of Maysville High School class of 1949. On May 10, 1952, Betty and Cletis Aden Vinson were united in marriage in Pocahontas, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cletis; brother, William Guy Leonard; and sister, Vera M. Morris.

Betty is survived by her niece, Mary Lou Holley.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Visitation: one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial Contributions: Maysville Public Library or Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Online condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.