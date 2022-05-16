FAUCETT, Mo. - Randall Burris Vincent, 70, of Faucett, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital.
He was born Dec. 10, 1951, in Faucett, son of the late Luella and OB Vincent Jr.
He graduated from Faucett High School, and he attended Missouri Valley and Hillyard Technical Schools. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He retired from Missouri Western State University in the HVAC Maintenance Department.
He enjoyed welding, farming, working on tractors and in his earlier years, working with horses.
He was a member of the Faucett Christian Church.
Randall was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include: daughter, Randallyn (Terry) Wilcoxson; granddaughter, Anna Dittmer; step-grandson, Danny (Kristen) Wilcoxson; step-great-granddaughter, Olivia Wilcoxson; brother, Ronnie (Becky) Vincent of Faucett, Missouri; and a niece and nephew.
Funeral services and public livestream: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Richard Bradley officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
The Interment will be at the Union Cemetery, Faucett.
Memorials are requested to the American Lung Association or Mosaic Hospice.
Online condolence, obituary and livestream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
