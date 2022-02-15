SAVANNAH, Mo. - Eric Lee Vincent, 56, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at a local hospital.
Eric was born on Sept. 10, 1965, in St. Joseph, to the late Alva and Jean (Liechti) Vincent.
He graduated from Elwood, Kansas, High School. Eric enjoyed fishing and cooking. He was an avid fan of K-State, the Chiefs, Giants, Royals and Mets. He worked in the restaurant industry in several states. He was devoted to his family.
In addition to his parents, Eric was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Eric is survived by his fiance, Paige Lance; brothers, Mark (Patty), David, and Brian (Shannon) Vincent; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life at the Savannah Baptist Church; 3 p.m. Wednesday. Visitation is scheduled two hours prior to the service also at the church from 1 to 3 p.m.. The family requests those in attendance to wear Chiefs attire.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
A guest registry book is available 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday to sign at our chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
