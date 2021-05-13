Vienhage, Carla J. 1951-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Carla Jean Vienhage, 69, of St. Joseph, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Kansas City Hospice House in Kansas City, Missouri.

Carla was born on Dec. 9, 1951, in St. Joseph, to the late Opal L. (Hockaday) Miller and Carl F. Miller. She attended Lafayette High School. She was an active member of the Woodson Chapel Christian Church, where she participated as a Sunday School teacher, led the youth group, served the community through the meal outreach program, and was a Bible study leader. She was a faith-filled friend and mentor to many.

She was very active in the Girl Scouts and in her children and grandchildren's lives.

Carla was a caregiver and had worked for Heartland Health/Mosaic and Inter-Serv.

Survivors include her children, Andy (Jennifer) Vienhage, Amy (Anthony) Pedraza, Miranda (Dustin) Ham, and Erin (Eldon) Armstrong; grandchildren, Bethany (Jesse) Ewart, Colton Vienhage, Thomas and Josie Reno, Joshua and Samantha Pedraza, Nolan, Grace and Ella Ham and Madyson and Mason McMillian; soon to be great-granddaughter, Lillian Opal Ewart; two sisters, Peggy Miller and Linda Mulligan; cousins, Sandy (Brett) Smith and Tim (Wendy) Comstock, along with many loving extended family members and friends.

She married Patrick A. Vienhage in 1969. He preceded her in death in 2018.

Mrs. Vienhage has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home of Maryville.

Memorial Service 2 p.m. Friday, May 14, at the Woodson Chapel Christian Church in St. Joseph.

Private Family burial will be held at Ashland Cemetery. The family will receive friend from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at Woodson Chapel Christian Church.

The family suggests memorials to the Woodson Chapel Christian Church or Inter-Serv Mobile Meals.

Online condolences can be made to the family at www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.