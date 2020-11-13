Vielbig, Carol J. 1935-2020

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Carol was born in Kansas City, Kansas, on Aug. 26, 1935, to Olive and Joe Patten. She passed at home in Maysville, Missouri, on Nov. 11, 2020.

She attended Wyandotte High School and Kansas City Community College. Over the years she made her home in Texas and New Jersey but spent most of her life in Missouri. She held various career positions as secretary, claims adjuster, underwriter and entrepreneur to name a few. She was highly active in the churches she attended including the Maysville Methodist Church where she was a member. She also created and managed the Living Hope Thrift Store and Food Pantry in Maysville.

Carol is survived by her husband, James R. Vielbig, Maysville; and brother, John L. Patten of Bluffton, South Carolina; daughter, Kimberly Johnson (Travis), Platte City, Missouri; Step-daughters, Susan Houser (George) of Kearney, Missouri, and Joann Wilkey (William) of Tipton, Missouri; and step-son, James Vielbig, Jr., (Carolyn) of Gardner, Kansas.

Her son, Charles L Blackwell, (Kathy) preceded her in death.

Family members include grandchildren and great grandchildren, Alison Kellerstrass (Calvin), and Annette of Burlington, Washington, Heidi White (Bryan) and Avelina and Scarlett of Rosehill, Kansas, Timothy Grohusky and fiance;, (Tomoe Urano) of Everett, Washington, Christopher Blackwell (Crystal) and Jacob and Colin of Kansas City, Missouri; niece, Leslie Lipps (Elliot); and nephews, Burke (Vanessa) and Matthew (Cris); and many other extended family and friends.

Carol was an amazing woman who cherished her faith and family and lived life to its fullest. She will always be remembered for her love and laughter and the pleasure of her company.

A celebration of life will be held later. Bequests can be made to the Thrift Shop in Maysville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.