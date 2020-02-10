Vic L. Graybill 1937- 2020

TARKIO, Mo. - Vic L. Graybill, the son of Lynn Keith and Margaret Grace (Schuster) Graybill, was born July 30, 1937, in Logan, Iowa.

Vic attended the Shelby, Iowa and Rock Port, Missouri schools, graduating in 1956.

On May 19, 1957, Vic was united in marriage to Marcialea Lehman, at Tarkio Methodist Church and they resided in Tarkio.

In 1963, they moved to Aurora, Colorado, where Vic owned and operated a janitorial service and a dry cleaning business.

In 1976, they returned to Tarkio, where Vic owned a dump truck and operated it for Fleming Babcock, Incorporated of Riverside, Missouri.

In 1980, Vic started Tarkio Tire and then in 1984, opened Graybill Tire and Repair in Rock Port. This business expanded to include service bays for semi-trucks, a chrome and detail shop and a tow and repair service.

In 2014, Vic sold his business and retired due to ill health.

In April of 2019, Vic and Marcialea moved to Maryville, Missouri, where they resided till the present time.

Vic passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at Maryville Living Center, Maryville, at the age of 82.

Vic was a lifetime member of the Tarkio Presbyterian Church.

He also enjoyed golfing and taking trips in his RV.

Besides his parents, Vic was preceded in death by: sister, Merry Jackson; son-in-law, Buck Gearhart; nephew, Erik Graybill.

Survivors include: his wife, Marcialea Graybill, Maryville; children: Randy Graybill, Tarkio, Stacie Clevenger, Maryville, Scott (Melissa) Graybill, Kansas City, Missouri, Sherry (Tim) Volker, Auburn, Nebraska, Shawn (Laura) Graybill, Kansas City; ten grandchildren, four great- grandchildren; brother, Larry (Dorothy) Graybill, Alvin, Texas; brother-in-law, J.M. Jackson, Mound City, Missouri; nieces and nephews.

Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio.

Inurnment: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.

Family Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Tarkio Presbyterian Church, prior to the service.

Memorials: Mosaic Home Health and Hospice, Maryville, or Tarkio Presbyterian Church.

Services: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.