Ronald L. Vey, 88, passed away on Dec. 2, 2020. He was born Aug. 4, 1932, to Clarence and Beulah Vey.

Ron served during the Korean War and finished out his career at Rosecrans Air Nation al Guard, in the Avionics Department.

He loved boating and outdoor activities and always helped, whenever he was asked.

Ron is survived by: his wife of 70 years, Mary; daughter, Sonie Distefano; sister, Connie Berry; grandchildren: Dave Vey, Rachel Carper, Sarah Distefano, Mary Distefano, Anna Distefano; and two great-grandchildren; and one that will arrive in Jan.; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a son, Kurt Vey.

A special thank you to Country Squire and the Freudenthal staff that loved him and took excellent care of him.

Celebration of life is yet to be determined, due to Covid-19.

Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.