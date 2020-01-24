WESTBORO, Mo. - Wilma K. Vette, 97, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Tarkio, Missouri.
Survivors: numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Preceded: parents, Charles W. and Cora (Vette) Broermann; husband, Ralph Vette; brothers, Harry and Donald Broermann.
Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro.
Interment: St. John's Cemetery, Westboro.
Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. John's Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to: St. John's Lutheran Church or Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare.
Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.