Ramona Faye (Heits) Vernon was born in Atchison County, Missouri, to the late Will J. And Bessie M. (Voltmer) Heits. She attended Star Elementary School in Holt County, Missouri, and graduated from Craig High School in 1952. Ramona graduated from Gard's Business College in St. Joseph.

On Feb. 13, 1955, Ramona was united in marriage to Harold B. Vernon at St. John's Lutheran Church in Corning, Missouri. She was employed as an administrative secretary for REA in Rock Port, Missouri, and later worked for KFEQ Radio and KQTV in St. Joseph. Harold and Ramona moved to St. Joseph, where their three sons were born and raised. Ramona worked for 14 years as the Skaith Elementary School secretary. Harold preceded her in death in 1994. On July 10, 2000, Ramona was united in marriage to Donald D. Phillips, Granbury, Texas, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Donald preceded her in death in 2012.

Ramona was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church, St. Joseph. She was active in Bible School, served on the Altar Guild as president and secretary, and WELCA Group. She was a member of the Pony Express chapter of ABWA, past president and secretary of the Moila "Wreckettes," past president and secretary of the Sherwood Elementary Pre-School organization, was active in PTA, and was a member of the Sherwood Neighborhood Association. Ramona passed away on March 24, 2021 at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Rock Port, Missouri, at the age of 85.

Ramona is survived by her three sons, G. Clayton Vernon (J.L.), Galen Vernon (Brenda), H. Garret Vernon (Jennifer); grandchildren, James, Mandy, Brandon, Katelyn, Clayton, and Chloe; two great-grandchildren, Brady and Ian; sisters-in-law, Nina Sue Heits, Shirley Heits-Bussard, Sue Heits, and Maxine Vernon; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Ramona was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters, J.C. Heits, Melva Schaufler, Richard Heits, Shirley Quealey, and Bernard Heits; and brothers-in-law, Monte Schaufler, Herbert Quealey, and Clifford Phillips.

A special thank you to the caring staff at Pleasant View for helping mom during her final years with us. We can't thank you enough. Thank you to Three Oaks Hospice for providing specialized care for mom during the last two weeks.

A private family burial will take place at Green Hills Cemetery, Rock Port. There will be no visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Second Harvest Food Bank, Back Pack Buddy Program, or your local food bank. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

