Vernon, Joseph "Dale" 1949-2020

Joseph "Dale" Vernon, 70, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.

He was born Aug. 26, 1949, in St. Joseph.

Dale married Regina Hoffman, Sept. 17, 1971.

She survives of the home.

He was a member of the 139th Air National Guard, for 27 years, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, Moila, American Legion and was an Eagle Scout.

Dale was owner/operator of Vernon Brother's Construction, since 1983.

He enjoyed sprint cars, boating, spending time at the lake and never missed his grandson, Bradley's, baseball games.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Leta (Yates) Vernon.

Additional survivors include: daughter, Michelle Vernon (Brian); grandchildren, Bradley Grippando (McKenzie) and Nicole Grippando; brother, Greg Vernon (Mary Pat); numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Ashland Cemetery.

The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Luke's Hospice House or a charity of the donors choice.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.