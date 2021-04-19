GRANT CITY, Mo. -Clinton Verbick , 65, Grant City, passed away April 16, 2021.

He was born September 25, 1955, to Clinton H. and Alberta Verbick.

Surviving are: wife, Londa, of the home; daughter,, Desirea O'Neal of Stanberry, Missouri; sons, Darren and Derek Verbick, both of Grant City; mother, Alberta Verbick of Grant City; five grandchildren: Trevor, Kally and Sam O'Neal, and Klayton and Kymree Verbick.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City.

Burial will be in Grant City Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.