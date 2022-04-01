GRANT CITY, Mo. - Dorothy Verbeeck, 94, passed away on March 29, 2022, at Worth County Care and Rehab Center in Grant City, Missouri. She would have been 95 on April 2.
She is survived by sister Faye Rowlett, brother Paul Rowlett, nephew James Cllifford Rowlett and companion Eddie of Ridgway.
The body has been cremated and burial will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
