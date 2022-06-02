Veraguth, Richard A. 1936-2022 Gower, Mo.

GOWER, Mo. - Richard A. Veraguth was born June 15, 1936 to Arthur and Ruth Stark Veraguth in St. Joseph. He passed away May 29, 2022, in Gower, Missouri.
He graduated from Central High School in 1954 and married Mary Lou Stewart on December 27, 1959. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors are children, Jim Veraguth (Erin), John Veraguth (Carol), Jeff Veraguth (Erica), and Jeanette Stookey (JW); grandchildren, Josh Veraguth (Elizabeth), Jordan Veraguth (Mark), Hayden and Hailey Stookey, and Mason Milek; great-grandchildren, Memphis, Zander, Lakelin, Courtney, Abbie, Allie, and Addie Jackson; a large extended family and many good friends.
He was a dairy farmer for over 50 years and loved developing a herd of registered Holstein cattle. After retirement he spent many years working in the diary industry. Paint horses were one of his many pleasures.
He enjoyed working with youth and served as Superintendent of the Buchanan County 4-H Dairy Show and worked with the Buchanan County 4-H judging teams. He coached boys and girls softball at Platte Valley for many years.
The family would like to thank Gower Convalescent Center and Fruedenthal Hospice for the excellent care he was given.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, June 3, at 220 SE 68th Road, St. Joseph. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations to the Gower Convalescent Center or the Missouri Junior Holstein Association, 11449 Lawrence 2220, Verona, MO 65769.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.