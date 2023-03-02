Venable, William L. 1944-2023 Pine Harbor, Ga.

PINE HARBOR, Ga. - William "Bill" L. Venable, longtime resident of Kansas City, late of Pine Harbor, Georgia, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, after a hospitalization with pneumonia. A 1963 graduate of Central High School, in St. Joseph, a United States Army veteran, and the first member of his family to receive a bachelor's degree, Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Professionally, Bill spent 30 years as a U.S. Postal Inspector, retiring in 2001. Personally, Bill enjoyed several lifetimes worth of hobbies: flying sailplanes, restoring antique furniture, running and cycling, and finally riding his beloved BMW motorcycles. He never met a stranger; his gregarious nature resulted in many loyal friends in the varied places he lived throughout his life.
Bill was preceded in passing by his parents, Lester and Marjorie Venable, of St Joseph; in 2019 by Dianne Venable, his wife of 50 years; and in 2020 by his sister, Janice L. Butts, of St. Joseph.
Bill is survived by his wife, Sharon Peters, of Pine Harbor; his son, Chad, and his granddaughter, Phoebe, both of Grove City, Ohio.
Services and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the American Lung Association at lung.org. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.