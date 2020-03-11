Venable, Dianne L.

Dianne L. Venable

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Dianne L. Venable, Kansas City, passed away Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, after a struggle with alzheimer's.

A 1963 graduate of Central High School, in St. Joseph, Dianne spent many years as a loving housewife, and adoring mother and grandmother.

Professionally, she co-owned, and operated an antique store, in St. Louis, for several years in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Additionally, Dianne was involved in multiple women's groups devoted to welcoming new neighbors to the many cities she lived in during her life.

Personally, Dianne enjoyed reading, antiques, and playing cards. Her sense of humor and loyal friendship will be missed by the many friends she made across the places she lived in during her life.

Dianne is survived by: her husband, William "Bill" Venable, of Kansas City, with whom she celebrated 50 years of marriage this past July; her sister, Debbie Demuth, of St. Joseph; and her son, Chad, and her granddaughter, Phoebe, both of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Faith United Church, lower level, 3025 Karnes Rd., St. Joseph, with light refreshments. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.