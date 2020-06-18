Delia Mae Velazquez, 90, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at her home.

She was born Sept. 27, 1929, in Walnut, Nebraska, daughter of Laura and Frank Frisch.

She married David Velazquez in 1949, who preceded her in death in 2013.

Delia worked at St. James Catholic School as a cook and later at HD Lee, retiring as a supervisor, after 27 years.

Her hobbies included: reading, dancing with her husband David, going to the casino, garage sales, time with her family and her grandchildren who often referred to her as Grammy.

Delia was a member of St Patrick Catholic Church, Saint Ann's Alter Society.

Delia was preceded in death by: husband, David Velazquez; father, Frank George Frisch; mother, Laura Velata Frisch; infant son, David Joseph Velazquez; grandson, Ben Velazquez; infant great grandsons, Parker and Devon Velazquez; siblings: Gordon Frisch, Roger Frisch, Myrtle Lusby, Sylvia Sanders, Elaine Kolar and Laura Campbell.

Survivors include: daughter, Diane (George) Tolson of St Joseph; son, Randy Velazquez and his companion Millie, of St. Joseph; step-son, Duaine (Kris) Rebiskie of St. Bonifacius, Minnesota; grandchildren: Stacie Rebiskie, Vanessa Romer, Matt Romer, Jessica Velazquez, Jeffrey Velazquez and Andrea (Josh) Thompson; great-grandchildren: Caden, Hadley, Jaxson, Logan, Jacob Makenna, Cassidy, Emily, Jace, Myles, Chance; her sisters-in-law, Grace Frisch and Delores Betts of St. Joseph; and her good friend, Greg Canchola.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial and Rosary will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

An open visitation will be held from Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to: Saint Patrick Catholic Church.

Online condolences and obituary at: www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.