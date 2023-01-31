Vega, James B. 1955-2023 Country Club, Mo.

COUNTRY CLUB, Mo. - James Bernard Vega, 68, of Country Club, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Jim was born Jan. 5, 1955, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Victor "Pete" and Edna Vega. Jim was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. A pillar of the community, Jim operated his own carpentry business, served as Senior Warden of Christ Episcopal Church, and was elected President of the Savannah R-III School Board.
A lover of life without peer, Jim enjoyed woodworking, cooking, classic cars, the Kansas City Chiefs, bargain-hunting, and entertaining family and friends. The delights of his table were legendary and none went hungry there.
Jim was preceded in death by his father, Victor, mother, Edna, and brother Charles.
Jim's legacy continues through his loving wife, Susan; his four children, Nicholas (Amy), Jonathan (Sabrina), Benjamin (Hannah), and William; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson.
A Celebration of Jim's Life will be held at Christ Episcopal Church (207 N. 7th St., St. Joseph) Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, from 4 to 5 p.m. with feasting and fellowship to follow in the church undercroft from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. All friends and family are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Christ Episcopal Church's Building Fund. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
