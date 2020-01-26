Lawrence "Larry" Veatch, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in St. Joseph, following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's disease.

Larry was born on July 10, 1941, in Davenport, Iowa, to the late Robert and Lavon Veatch.

After moving to St. Joseph, he attended Christian Brothers High School.

Larry married Sharon Honeycutt in St. Joseph on Dec. 10, 1960.

She preceded him in death in 2011.

Larry spent his 40 year career as an iron worker and was a member of the Ironworkers Local # 10.

He was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Larry enjoyed several years of spending time with family at Big Lake.

In addition to his parents and wife, Larry was preceded in death by: his infant sister, Margaret; and his in-laws, who were like parents to him, Johnny and Ruth Honeycutt.

Survivors include: daughters: Kimberly (Rick) Mulvaney, of Springfield, Missouri, Lisa (Mick) McCreary of Gower, Missouri, Tammy (Roger) Gleaves, of St. Joseph; son, Chris (Andrea) Veatch of Gower; grandchildren: Chad, Stephen and Michelle Blakley, Matthew Gleaves, Madison and Parker McCreary, Barrett and Blane Veatch; great-grandchildren: Jaron and Jaiden Blakley and Blakely Gleaves.

Prayer service: 10 a.m. Tuesday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

The family will receive friends following the Rosary, until 8 p.m.

The family suggests memorial contributions to: St. Patrick's Catholic Church or the Alzheimer's Association. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.