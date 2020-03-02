Stephanie Lynn Veale, 54, of St. Joseph, passed away Feb. 28, 2020, at her home.

Stephanie was born June 6, 1965, in St. Joseph to Loren Keith and Rebecca Ellen (Pickett) Clouse.

She was the office manager for State Farm Insurance Company, Linda Holmes Agency, and after Linda retired, the Nick Koeteman Agency.

Stephanie married Max Veale on July 11, 1993, in St. Joseph, at McCarthy Baptist Church.

Survivors include: her husband, Max; two daughters, Makenna Veale, Rileigh Veale; her parents, Loren Keith and Rebecca Ellen Clouse; a sister, Rebecca Yager (Toby); sister-in-law, Cheryl Green (Forrest); brother-in-law, Wally Veale (Connie); brother-in-law, Billy Veale (April); sister-in-law, Becky Veale; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Stephanie was loving, loyal, hard-working, and willing to help others at a moments notice.

She was a Notary Public.

Stephanie loved the snow, camping, family vacations and going to her daughters sporting events.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are recommended to: the Savannah R-3 School District Foundation for the Stephanie Veale Scholarship.

Memorial visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at the chapel.

Private graveside services will be at a later date.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.