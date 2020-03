Sharon G. Veale

FREEBURG, Ill. - Sharon G. Veale, 74, of Freeburg, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Schildknecht Funeral Home, 301 South Lincoln Ave., O'Fallon, IL 62269.

Memorial Service will be held at 7 p.m., at the funeral home, with Rev. Charlie McGee officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Schildknecht Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.