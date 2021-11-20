Vaughn, Nellie K. 1931-2021 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Nellie K. Vaughn, 90, of Savannah, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Laverna Village in Savannah. Nellie was born on Jan. 13, 1931, in Andrew, Missouri, to Russell and Laura (Wilcox) Smith. She married William Vaughn, Jr., in St. Joseph Sept. 3, 1948, and he preceded her in death in 2002.
Nellie was an excellent cook and enjoyed her time spent with family and friends. She was also a quilter who made many beautiful quilts. All hand stitched.
Survivors include her children, Judy (Jim) Jones of Savannah, Cathy (Edward) Curtis of Springfield, Tennessee, Janet (Karl) Salsberry of Agency, Missouri, and Randall (Chantel) Vaughn of Weston, Missouri; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Stephen Curran of Savannah; and sister-in-law, Jackie Smith of St. Joseph.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Wanda Curran; brothers, Russel Harley Smith and Lawrence Zimmerman; sister, Marie Heckman; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home in Savannah. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.
Memorial contributions can be made to Savannah Methodist Church or Andrew County Senior Center. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
