Vaughn, Marvin 1953-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Marvin Vaughn, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at a local health care facility. He was born July 12, 1953 in Fort Knox, Kentucky, son of Geneva "Ruth" and Maynard Vaughn. He graduated from Union Star R-II High School. He worked in the construction industry for many years. He loved hunting and fishing, spending time outdoors and had a green thumb and could make any plant thrive.
Marvin was preceded in death by father, Maynard Vaughn, Jr., mother, Geneva "Ruth" Vaughn.
Survivors include sister, Marilyn (Ivan) Whorton of St. Joseph; two sisters; stepsons, Benjamin (Wendy) Hughes, IV of St. Joseph and William "Bill" (Jamie) Johnson of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Trevor, Skylie and Rhyder Hughes, Tanner Johnson, Shelby Ruddock, and Ireland Johnson; great-grandchildren, Dillinger and Tripp Ruddock; many nieces nephews; great-nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews.
Mr. Vaughn has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home. No scheduled services at this time.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.