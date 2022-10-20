Vaughn, Earlene 1929-2022 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Dorothy "Earlene" Vaughn, age 93, was born Aug. 3, 1929, in rural Maysville, Missouri, the daughter of Ovid Earl and Emma R. (Rogers) Scurlock, and passed away Oct. 17, 2022.
Earlene was a graduate of Maysville High School Class of 1947. On Dec. 24, 1947, Earlene married the love of her life, Bill Vaughn, in Maysville. To this union four children were born. After the wedding, Earlene and Bill moved to their farm south of town. Earlene enjoyed being outside working in her garden, tending to the animals on the farm, needlepoint, and as of late, feeding the birds.
Earlene is preceded in death by her husband of nearly 74 years; parents; sister, Dorlene Jones; and grandson, Wesley Legg.
Survivors include her four children, Linda Kay (Jerry) Legg, Lathrop, Missouri, Donald Wayne (Paula) Vaughn, Maysville, Donna Sue (Charlie) Jackson, St. Joseph, Marshall Dean (Martha) Vaughn, Oak Grove, Missouri; 11 grandchildren, Sonja Southern, Billy Legg, Jeremy Legg, Jodi Baker, Nicholas Vaughn, Regan McKinley, Kelsey Vollmer, Stephanie Cline, Bradley Jackson, Christina Vaughn, and Emma Vaughn; 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great- grandson; many nieces, nephews, and many other family and friends.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville with burial following at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions: Maysville Alumni Scholarship or the Dekalb County Historical Society. Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.