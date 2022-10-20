Vaughn, Earlene 1929-2022 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Dorothy "Earlene" Vaughn, age 93, was born Aug. 3, 1929, in rural Maysville, Missouri, the daughter of Ovid Earl and Emma R. (Rogers) Scurlock, and passed away Oct. 17, 2022.

Earlene was a graduate of Maysville High School Class of 1947. On Dec. 24, 1947, Earlene married the love of her life, Bill Vaughn, in Maysville. To this union four children were born. After the wedding, Earlene and Bill moved to their farm south of town. Earlene enjoyed being outside working in her garden, tending to the animals on the farm, needlepoint, and as of late, feeding the birds.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.