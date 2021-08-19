LATHROP, Mo. - Cameron Dean Vaughn, 28, of Lathrop, passed away Aug. 16, 2021.
Cameron was born Feb. 13, 1993, to Timothy Vaughn and Kimberley Stricker Vaughn.
Cameron was a 2011 graduate of Cameron High School. He was employed by Pilot Truck Stop, working in maintenance for the past seven years.
He was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Dorothy Stricker.
Cameron is survived by: father, Timothy (Larena) Vaughn, Raymore, Missouri; mother, Kimberley R. Vaughn, St. Joseph; brothers, Caleb Vaughn, St. Joseph, Christian Vigrass, St. Joseph; sister, Kendall Randall, St. Joseph; paternal grandparents, Ernie and Rita Vaughn, Lathrop; paternal aunt and uncle, Melissa and Scott Scholljegerdes, Gladstone, Missouri; maternal aunt, Wendy (Lawrence) Coffey, Springfield, Missouri; maternal uncle, Mark (Christel) Stricker, Germany; many cousins.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.
Visitation one hour prior to the service, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Inurnment: Oak Church Cemetery, Amity, Missouri.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron, Missouri.
For online condolences, visit: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
