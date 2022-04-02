Vaughn, Brenda G. 1951-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Brenda G. Kerford Vaughn, 71, St. Joseph, formerly of Atchison, Kansas, died Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Brenda was born March 21, 1951, in Atchison, the daughter of Lloyd Kerford, Jr. and Carolyn R. Pennell Kerford.
She attended Martin East and Martin West Elementary Schools, graduating from Atchison High School. She then attended Park College, Kansas State University and Benedictine College, where she earned a Master's in Business Administration degree.
Brenda worked for the Kansas Social and Rehabilitation Services and a day care facility, both in Junction City, Kansas. She then served as director of Atchison Project Concern and for the City of Atchison as a grant writer, until her retirement.
She was a member of Second Christian Church in Atchison, where she volunteered as director for many children's activities in the church.
Survivors include: her brother, Mark (Karen) Kerford, St. Louis, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews; cousins; and numerous close friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two infant brothers.
Celebration of Life services will be at 12 p.m. Noon on Friday, April 8, 2022, in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Kelley officiating.
Inurnment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be from 11 a.m. until Noon on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the funeral Home.
The family request that masks be worn, visitors to be vaccinated, practice social distancing and if you are feeling sick, please refrain from attending.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Second Christian Church and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
