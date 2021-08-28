Vaughn, Billy L. 1923-2021 Maysville, Mo.

MAYSVILLE, Mo. - Billy Leon Vaughn, age 98, was born July 17, 1923, in rural Clinton County near Hemple, Missouri, the son of Maynard H. and Hazel (Christy) Vaughn and passed away Aug. 25, 2021.
"Bill" was a graduate of Maysville High School, Class of 1941.
After High School, in 1942, he joined the United States Navy and was part of what has been dubbed "The Greatest Generation", where he served at Pearl Harbor during World War II.
Bill returned to the farm in 1946.
On Dec. 24, 1947, Bill married the love of his life, Earlene Scurlock, in Maysville.
To this union, four children were born.
Bill was very community minded, and served on several boards and committees throughout his lifetime.
Bill is preceded in death by: his parents; five brothers: Warren and his wife Pauline, Howard and his wife Evelyn, Buford, Maynard and his wife Ruth and Jack Vaughn; and grandson, Wesley Legg.
Survivors include his wife, Earlene of 73 1/2 years; four children: Linda Kay (Jerry) Legg, Lathrop, Missouri, Donald Wayne (Paula) Vaughn, Maysville, Donna Sue (Charlie) Jackson, St. Joseph, Marshall Dean (Martha) Vaughn, Oak Grove, Missouri; sister, Mary Lou (Homer) Stepanek, Easton, Missouri; sister-in-law, Noma Vaughn, Maysville; 11 grandchildre: Sonja Southern, Billy Legg, Jeremy Legg, Jodi Essig, Nicholas Vaughn, Regan McKinley, Kelsey Vollmer, Stephanie Cline, Bradley Jackson, Christina Vaughn and Emma Vaughn; 22 great- grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Turner Family Funeral Home of Maysville, with full Military Honors and burial following at St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions: Comfort Care Hospice or Maysville Alumni Scholarship.
Online Condolences: www.turnerfamilyfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
