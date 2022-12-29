Nader Vargha, 80, St. Joseph, with his family at his bedside, passed peacefully after a battle with lymphoma, on Dec. 26, 2022.
Nader Vargha had three main passions in his life: his family, his faith and his Sooners. He loved his dogs, too. Nader had a life that spanned 80 years and three continents.
He was born in Tehran, Iran, on Aug. 25, 1942, as the second child of his parents, Dr. Mehdi and Lamieh Vargha. He, his parents and his sister, Roushan, lived in Tehran until he was about 12 years old, when they moved to Europe and ended up in Vienna, Austria. Nader lived there until 1969, when he moved to the United States settling in Norman, Oklahoma.
Nader met his wife, Hoda, during a trip back to Europe, and they married in 1977. They moved to Springfield, Missouri and had their first of three children, Neda, before relocating to St. Joseph, in 1980, where Nader started his position as a Professor of Economics at Missouri Western State University. Sons, Amin and Jalal, were born soon after.
Nader taught at Missouri Western for 35 years and was very active with campus organizations, including the student Greek association and the Economics club.
Nader was an active member of the Baha'i faith and also a member of St. Joseph East Hills Sertoma. He enjoyed Saturdays in the fall, watching Oklahoma Sooner football and taking his German Shepherd Rex on walks. He maintained residence in St. Joseph after his retirement and was promoted to Professor Emeritus at Missouri Western. He loved road trips, often traveling to visit family around the country.
He is survived by: his wife, Hoda; his sister, Roushan of Vienna, Austria; his daughter, Neda (Alexander Sanchez-Behar); and grandchildren: Sofia and Cyrus of Kingsville, Texas; and his sons, Amin (Sarah Donaldson), of Kansas City, Missouri and Jalal of Omaha, Nebraska.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.