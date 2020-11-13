VanSchoiack, Martha A. 1932-2020

Martha Ann VanSchoiack passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at a local hospital in St. Joseph. Martha was born Feb. 10, 1932, in St. Joseph, to Lemuel and Genema (Warner) Jenkins. She married Jerry VanSchoiack in Savannah, Missouri, on Aug. 12, 1950, and he preceded her in death Nov. 9, 2001.

She worked at Montgomery Ward in appliances for 30 years. She enjoyed going to auctions with her husband Jerry. Spending time with her family and family was her greatest joy. She enjoyed talking to everyone.

Survivors include daughter, Sandy (Dave) Buckles of Savannah; granddaughter, Tina Kellogg (Lucas Seitter) of St. Joseph; great-granddaughters, Harlie Kellogg, Breanna Kellogg, and JeriLyn Ulmer; great-great-grandson, Leeim Berry; three sisters, Mary (Melvin) Davis of Savannah, Helen Lininger (Corky Walker) of St. Joseph, and Wilma (Norman) Johnson of Savannah; and numerous nieces, nephews, and their family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Farewell graveside inurnment will be Tuesday, 2 p.m., Nov. 17, 2020, at the Savannah Cemetery in Savannah.

Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.