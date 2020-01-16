Jason Vannaman 46, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, in St. Joseph.

He was born May 5, 1973, in St. Joseph, son of Linda and John Vannaman.

He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1991, and retired from the Air Force - Air National Guard.

He was working at Seamon Shuske, and was the owner operator of the First and Last Chance Tavern.

He loved Harley Davidson motorcycles and fishing.

Survivors include: his parents; daughters, Haley Vannaman and Katherine Vannaman; grandson, Levi; sister, Georgia (Michael) Roads, of St. Joseph.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. Rev. James Barnett officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The interment will be at the King City Cemetery.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.