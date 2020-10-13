VanHoutan, Ronald W. 1959-2020

Ronald W. VanHoutan, 60, of St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in St. Joseph. He was born Dec. 1, 1959, in St. Joseph, son of Janice and Donald VanHoutan.

He attended Central High School and worked at Falkner Plumbing for nearly 25 years. Ronnie enjoyed fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Thomas and Danny VanHoutan.

He is survived by: sons, Michael Russell of Trenton, Missouri, Ronald VanHoutan Jr. of St. Joseph; sister, Diana Riggs of Trenton; brother, Billy (Marla) VanHoutan of St. Joseph; three granddaughters, Ashton, Raylea and Lexi; and his former wife, Sandy VanHoutan.

He will be cremated under the direction of Rupp Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at TNT Tavern.

Memorials are requested to the Ronnie VanHoutan Memorial Fund c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.