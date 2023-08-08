VanHoutan, Bill 1964-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Aug 8, 2023 Aug 8, 2023 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial VanHoutan, Bill 1964-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bill VanHoutan, 58, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in St. Joseph. He was born Nov. 27, 1964, in St. Joseph.The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday followed by a funeral service and public live stream at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at Rupp Funeral Home.Full obituary, online condolence, public livestream log in at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug. 8, 2023 Late Notices, Aug. 7, 2023 Late Notices, Aug. 4, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSt. Joseph woman dies after Sunday motorcycle crashMexican mobile chef opens storefrontRats latest resident concern at Brittany VillageFan's death caused by 'cardiac issue'Overturned semi-truck stalls traffic over an hourMotorcycle crash sends two people to MosaicSt. Joseph native Hicks aims for UFC ranksOne dead after standoff in SavannahMan dies in Buchanan County crashBusinesses navigate NFL trademark playbook
