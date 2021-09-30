Janet Ann Vandiver, 94, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in a St. Joseph health care center. She was born Feb. 26, 1927, in Bethany, Missouri, daughter of the late Goldie and Alva Hogan. She graduated from Bethany High School and enjoyed working at McDonalds, and Allorica as a Fry Lady.
She enjoyed shopping, gardening and taking care of her yards. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, and the Wesley Methodist Women's association, serving as President, Vice-President, and Treasurer.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Vandiver; her parents; son, Danny Vandiver; and sister, Opal Plummer.
She is survived by special friends, Darlene (John) Grieme and Carol Burton all of St. Joseph.
Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday with a memorial services following at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at the Wesley United Methodist Church. She has been cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's association or to the Wesley United Methodist Church.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
