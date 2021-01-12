VanCleave, Virgil V. 1946-2020

MCCOOK, Neb. - Virgil V. VanCleave, Sr., age 74, of McCook, Nebraska, passed away on Dec. 25, 2020, at Hillcrest Caring Center in McCook.

Virgil was born Sept. 15, 1946, in St. Joseph, to parents Virgil V. and Alberta V. (Davis) VanCleave. He was one of five siblings. Virgil moved to McCook in 1986.

Virgil enjoyed watching baseball and wrestling, playing pool and fishing. He loved old western movies and the tv show "Days of Our Lives". Virgil was the bass player in a country music band and loved dancing to 50's and 60's music. While living in Missouri, he was a member of a CB Radio Club. Spending time with family was very special to Virgil.

Virgil was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Charles VanCleave; two sisters, Sheila Fisher and Rita Hahn; and lifelong friend, Donald Shyock.

Those left to celebrate his life include his son, Virgil (Bobbie) VanCleave, Jr. of Red Cloud, Nebraska; daughters, Kim (Mark) Carpenter of St. Joseph, Christina (Jason) Carter of North Platte, Nebraska; sister, Wanda (Henry) Moline of McCook; and a host of extended family members and friends.

Memorial contributions are suggested in Virgil's Name for future designation and may be directed to Carpenter Breland Funeral Home, the VanCleave Family, PO Box 476, McCook, NE 69001.

A Memorial Service in Virgil's honor will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.