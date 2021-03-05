TARKIO, Mo. - Richard Daniel Vance, 84, Tarkio, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, Tarkio.

Preceded: parents, Carl Wilson and Gladys (Kempel) Vance; four brothers; three sisters

Survivors: wife, Rita Vance, Tarkio; children, Rodney Vance, Montana, Bobby Vance, Tarkio, Dickie Vance, Tarkio; granddaughters, Laney, Haley Vance.

Celebration of Life will be held at later date.

Friends are welcome to call or visit the family at their house in Tarkio.

Memorials: Richard Vance Memorial Fund.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.