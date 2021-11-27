Van Sickle, Elizabeth A. 1922-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Elizabeth Ann Van Sickle, 99, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Parkville, Missouri.
She was born Nov. 16, 1922, in St. Joseph, of the late Mayme (Kirschner) and Fred Conrad.
She graduated from Benton High School, class of 1941 and was a homemaker. She enjoyed quilting and making afghans for her children and grandchildren.
She was an active member of Evolution United Methodist church, a member of the crafters group at church, as well as TOPS and the Entre Nous club.
Elizabeth was preceded in death by: parents; husband, Donald Earl Van Sickle Sr.; son, Donald Van Sickle, Jr.; son-in-law, Jerry Mollus; and two grandchildren: Laurie Van Sickle and Karissa Mollus.
Survivors include: son, Conrad VanSickle, St. Joseph; daughter, Lynda Mollus, Waterloo, Iowa; daughter-in-law, Karen Van Sickle (Larry Lake), Agency, Missouri; four grandchildren: Lynae Reents (Eric), Julie Skowron, Amy Mollus, Rebecca Fox (Josh); and six great-grandchildren: Bryan, Lyndon and Kyndal Reents, Alec Mollus, and Jonathon and Kelsey Skowron.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Funeral services and public live stream: 10 a.m. Monday, Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VandZandt Nauman officiating.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
