AMAZONIA, Mo. - Rose M. Van, 59, Amazonia, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.

Survivors include: her children: Rusty Van, Duane Schramm, Zelma Schramm; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; mother, Ruby Schramm; two brothers; and three sisters.

Private Graveside Services & Interment: Fanning Cemetery, Fanning, Kansas.

The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.

To donate or sign the guestbook, please visit Rose's Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.